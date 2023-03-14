Members of the Joplin Board of Education voted Tuesday night to nominate board president Jeff Koch as a member of the board of the directors for the Missouri School Boards' Association.
Superintendent Kerry Sachetta told the board that Koch has been nominated to serve by the MSBA executive committee. Board action to approve the nomination was needed, he said.
There was a motion made to table the nomination that failed. The board then voted 4-2 on a motion to nominate Koch. In addition to Koch's, "yes" votes were cast by Derek Gander, Brent Jordan and John Hird. The "no" votes were cast by David Weaver and Rylee Hartwell. Member Donnie Greenlee abstained.
After the meeting, Koch said that every two years, "the Missouri School Boards' Association has a board of directors that can be changing. And they asked if I could serve on their board of directors, which requires a nomination from the region that we're in and we're in Region 9. It includes Carthage, Diamond, Neosho and Seneca."
The MSBA board asked March 2 if he would serve for two years. There is to be a slate of candidates for open positions on the state board that will be voted on by MSBA delegates who attend a summer conference. Those nominations are due by April 14. Those nominees accepted by the delegates will start service on the state board next year.
Koch also was recognized by the local board at Tuesday night's meeting for attaining from the MSBA an advanced level of study of education called master certification.
"I continued on this educational path learning more and more because I don't come from an education background," Koch said. "I come from the business and parent side. So it's helped to educate me in the roles of board members as well as best practices for highly effective boards."
He said he would like the Joplin board to receive recognition from the MSBA for team governance.
Koch is serving his second term on Joplin's School Board and is seeking reelection to a third term in the April 4 election. There are seven candidates for three seats on the board. Koch and Gander are the two incumbents seeking reelection. There are five other candidates: Marda Schroeder, Veronica Gatz Scheurich, Matthew Robertson, Michelle Steverson and Michael D. Landis.
Asked if he saw any conflict with the board voting to nominate a candidate within weeks before the local election, he said, "No, because all the school districts have the same timeline and same deadline. And if, by chance, I'm not elected, they (the MSBA executive board) will take that opportunity to some other district because they are looking for someone who has the qualifications" to fill the regional seat.
In other business, the board members were recognized by staff and students for their service to the school district. Recent student achievements also were recognized.
