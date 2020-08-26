The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday set the school district's tax levy for 2020-21, which is unchanged from the current year at $3.6964 per $100 assessed valuation.
The total levy includes $2.75 for the general fund, 91 cents for the debt service fund and 3.64 cents for the capital projects fund. The owner of a $100,000 home will continue to pay $701 in taxes annually.
The district estimates that the levy will generate an estimated $36.4 million in revenue at a 93% collection rate.
