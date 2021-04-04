The Joplin Board of Education will meet at 3:45 p.m. Monday for a special session at the administration building, 825 S. Pearl Ave.
The agenda includes a contract amendment related to the construction of Dover Hill Elementary School and a request to purchase desks, chairs and podiums for the adult education program at Franklin Technology Center.
A closed session has been scheduled for 9 a.m. for negotiations with employee groups.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.