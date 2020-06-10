The Joplin Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the administration building, 825 S. Pearl Ave.
The agenda includes certification of the results of the June 2 election, whereby voters approved a $25 million bond issue that will fund the construction of a new elementary school at Dover Hill. Three candidates for three seats on the board — incumbents Brent Jordan and Derek Gander and former board member Jeff Koch — were unopposed and assured of election.
The board also will elect a president and vice president and assign its members to various committees.
