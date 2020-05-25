The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday will consider more than $760,000 in collective pay increases for school district employees next year.
An agreement between the district and the Joplin National Education Association lists $493,456 as its cost of implementation, including increases in pay for all employees covered by it. JNEA is the bargaining unit representing teachers, counselors and librarians. If approved, the agreement, which was negotiated earlier this spring, would be in effect for two years.
Also up for approval is the newest agreement between the district and Joplin Education Support Professionals, the bargaining unit for custodians, building engineers, bus drivers and maintenance employees. Following negotiations earlier this spring, the agreement lists $69,941 as the cost to the district for implementing increases in pay for all employees covered by it.
The district also has proposed pay increases for employees not covered by either union, including $120,472 to cover pay increases for clerical, Parents As Teachers, student services and food services employees; $10,917 to cover pay increases for employees such as social workers, attendance officers and payroll clerks; and $65,243 to cover pay increases for administrators.
An additional $12,107 was earmarked for an increase to stipends for extracurricular activities.
The amount of individual employees' pay increase will depend on factors such as their position and their eligibility to advance on the salary schedule.
In other business Tuesday, the board will consider:
• A $44,014 bid from from Coltrane Asphalt for asphalt seal and stripe work at Cecil Floyd, Stapleton and Eastmorland elementary schools; Junge Field; and the food service warehouse.
• A $19,610 bid from Athco for the inspection of interior basketball goals and divider curtains.
• A $38,261 bid from Heartland Seating Inc. for bleacher repairs at Joplin High School and all three middle schools.
Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the public may watch the meeting virtually. It will be available for viewing at youtube.com/jethd, facebook.com/jetHDjoplin and Channel 60 for CableOne/Sparklight customers.
