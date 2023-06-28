The Joplin School District on Tuesday announced it is the recipient of two grants.
One will support vision screenings for elementary students, and the other workplace lactation needs for school staff.
According to a statement by the district, the Jean, Jack and Mildred Lemons Charitable Trust grant will help the district purchase two new screeners used to test vision in elementary and preschool students. The district’s previous vision screening systems were 7 to 8 years old and in disrepair. The grant award of $12,440 will cover the cost for two Plus Optix S12C Vision Screeners, two P12 Printers for Plus Optix S12C, and labels for each Plus Optix P12.
These systems will be shared among Joplin Early Childhood and all district elementary schools.
The Workplace Lactation Support Funding grant, administered by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, will cover the cost of furniture for the lactation room at Soaring Heights Elementary School. Funds will support the purchase of a recliner, side table, mini fridge and privacy screen for a total award of $369.87.
Darla Hightower, Joplin School District nurse coordinator, sought funding for the projects, according to the statement.
“The PlusOptix vision screeners can be used on students from 5 months to 11 years of age to detect most prevalent vision disorders,” she said in the statement. “These tools are as accurate as a retinoscopy in undilated eyes and can provide results in 60 seconds or less. And the funds for the lactation room supplies will also make a big difference. These gifts will provide important tools in Joplin Schools, and we are very grateful.”
“Grant awards like these really do help the district,” said Joplin School District CFO Shelly Toft, in a statement. “Every time a grant or donation comes through, that means we are able to use our allocated state and federal budgets more efficiently in other areas, helping to ensure good stewardship and fiscal responsibility.”
