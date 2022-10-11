The Joplin Schools Foundation has announced its inaugural class of inductees into the Joplin Schools Hall of Fame.
A ceremony to recognize the inductees will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the Black Box Theatre at Joplin High School, 2104 Indiana Ave.
The inaugural Hall of Fame inductees are:
● Dr. Katherine Browne, 1972 Memorial graduate, professor and renowned anthropologist
● Dr. Emerson Foulke, 1947 Joplin graduate, leading Braille researcher, professor
● Jim Goodknight, 1962 Joplin graduate, general partner at Edward Jones, innovative industry leader.
● Henry Robertson, 1947 Joplin graduate, business owner, community leader
● Mary Curtis Chenoweth Warten, 1933 Joplin graduate, writer, actress, community leader
The Hall of Fame project was created to recognize and honor achievements of outstanding alumni from Joplin High School, Lincoln School, Memorial High School and Parkwood High School.
The Foundation also will honor an inaugural Meritorious Award winner at the ceremony to recognize a person who did not attend Joplin schools, but who, through leadership, service and/or support, has made extraordinary contributions to Joplin Schools and the local education community.
The first Meritorious Award winner will be Melissa Fuell Cuther, a former teacher in the school district. Cuther helped establish the George Washington Carver National Monument and led efforts to create the first preschool for African American children in Joplin.
“We are truly excited to welcome this first-ever class of inductees into the Hall of Fame,” Joplin Schools Foundation president Gloria Turner said in a statement. “Our vision is to be a link between alumni and our community to support Joplin Schools, and we believe the creation of the Hall of Fame is a perfect way to live out this vision.”
Proceeds from the ceremony will benefit the Foundation’s scholarship program, which annually supports Joplin graduates.
Tickets for the ceremony are limited and may be obtained by contacting Foundation member Kim Woodard at 417-434-5767.
This year’s Hall of Fame inductees were nominated by community members during a nomination cycle that closed in May, 2022.
Nominations will be accepted year-round, but will be gathered annually on May 1 for the coming year’s induction ceremony. Nominees may be honored posthumously, and must have graduated at least 25 years prior to their nomination.
Hall of Fame members will be showcased and highlighted in a permanent installation located in the Joplin High School Performing Arts Center.
