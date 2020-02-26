Nathan Stewart has been named the new principal of Royal Heights Elementary School in Joplin, the school district announced today.
Stewart, currently the assistant principal at Cecil Floyd Elementary School, will succeed Jill White as principal. White is retiring, a school district spokesman said.
"Nathan has proven himself to be a strong instructional leader while serving as assistant principal at Cecil Floyd," Superintendent Melinda Moss said in a statement. "Nathan's focus on student safety and learner support will further advance the mission of Royal Heights."
Stewart grew up in Lamar and started his career in education with the North Kansas City School District. He holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Rockhurst University and a master's degree in administration from the University of Central Missouri.
"Royal Heights has some amazing things going on," he said in a statement. "I look forward to adding to the rich culture based around continuous improvement and am extremely grateful for this wonderful opportunity."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
