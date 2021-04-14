Donnie Ray Phelps Sr. of Joplin, Missouri, passed from this life on April 10, 2021 at his daughter's home in Baxter Springs, Kansas, he was 78. Don was born on September 29, 1942 in Quinter, Kansas to Cecil B. and Edith (Miley) Phelps. After graduating from Quinter High School in 1961, Don r…