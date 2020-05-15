Barring any spikes in local COVID-19 cases, the Joplin School District will hold its summer school session from June 1 through July 1.
Officials said they're planning for smaller class sizes "to avoid commingling of groups, with many other safety protocols in place."
Bus transportation will not be provided, with the exception of special education students who require transportation for extended school-year services.
Summer school enrollment is open through Friday, May 22, at joplinschools.org and through the district's Facebook page.
