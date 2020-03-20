The Joplin School District is directing students and parents to a link on its Facebook page and at joplinschools.org for pupils in kindergarten through the eighth grade to access learning opportunities over the next two weeks.
High school students will continue to use the Canvas program to access lessons and turn in assignments.
A phone survey will be conducted next week to better understand device and internet needs of families. After reviewing survey results, the district will help to make sure that hard copy packets are available for students without digital access.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.