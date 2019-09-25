The Joplin School District has closed the safe room and gymnasium at Columbia Elementary School while it works with local engineers to determine whether it remains safe for long-term occupancy.
That portion of the school, 610 W. F St., has already been closed for use as a Federal Emergency Management Agency-certified safe room because of structural issues undermining the integrity of the building.
The safe room was added to the school in 2016.
But it had remained open for students and staff to use as a gymnasium, and when asked Wednesday whether it was closed temporarily for that use as well, district officials said yes.
"We are temporarily closing it for occupancy in lieu of getting more information from additional experts," Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations, said in a message to the Globe on Wednesday. "We're taking extra precaution right now and hope to have some more information soon in terms of the future uses of the school safe room. We do not have a final report from the engineers to give us guidance yet."
The school district has been watching the slow deterioration of Columbia and its new safe room for years, but over the summer, officials said that some of its issues have begun to accelerate.
A local structural engineer has given the school district his professional opinion that Columbia will be unusable in its current state within two years. As a result, the district is pursuing a bond issue of up to $25 million that would fund the construction of a new elementary school for students from both Columbia and West Central, another 1920s building.
Details on where the school would be located and how it would be designed have not been made public, although they are expected to be finalized before the April election.
There are at least eight crack monitors tracking movement of the safe room, which was constructed on the southwest side of the school. The safe room itself has been closed for community and school use as a storm shelter since shortly afterward.
Two of the monitors were installed as early as September 2017 on the safe room’s east wall, where cracks were beginning to be observed. Total movement of one of the monitors from its installation to June of this year was about 21.5 millimeters to the south and 1.75 millimeters down, according to a report from Anderson Engineering. (An inch is equal to 25.4 millimeters.)
Anderson Engineering and Toth and Associates Inc. are checking their readings on a monthly basis and providing that information to the school district, Dave Pettit, the district’s facilities director, previously told the Globe.
The original 1920s school building also is showing its age; school officials have said there are cracks appearing in the walls there, along with a separation of some of the walls from the floor and a settling of the foundation. MJ Surveying is set up on the southeast corner of the school to monitor movement there.
Tracy Horton, president of the Columbia PTO, said she agrees with the district's decision to close the safe room and gym.
"Of course we need to be safe," she said. "What's going to be challenging is we use that room so often. It's used every day, not just for P.E., but for morning meetings and special events."
