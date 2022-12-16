Christmas came early for Joplin teaching staff members who had the opportunity to tour the new Dover Hill Elementary School during an open house on Friday ahead of its official opening early next year.
Dover Hill Elementary, located at 1100 N. Main St., will house about 400 students from Columbia and West Central, two Joplin elementary schools that are nearly a century old. The estimated 70,000-square-foot school was built to accommodate up to 450 students. Ground was broken in April 2021 at the Dover Hill site.
It was built on land donated by the city of Joplin and with proceeds from a $25 million bond issue approved by voters in 2020.
The staff open house was held on Friday afternoon for teachers to see the modern architecture, bright colors and overall design of the new building. Classrooms will be open to students starting Wednesday, Jan. 4.
“We are so excited to be opening Dover Hill Elementary for the students, staff, parents and community,” Superintendent Kerry Sachetta said in a statement. “The new building will address the needs of our students and staff extremely well with the demands of education today. Dover Hill Elementary is another fine example of our community recognizing a need and coming together to support our students' best interest.”
Kindergarten through second grade will be located downstairs and the remaining grades, third through fifth, in the upper level. The playground and outdoor area is accessible from the kindergarten classroom. Other grade levels have collaboration spaces that open up to other classrooms.
“Each one of these rooms can be divided or opened up,” said Chad Greer, principal architect at Corner Greer & Associates. “It really becomes this interesting pod of students that can mix and do collaborative things together.”
The front entrance feeds into the media center that contains a mural that pays homage to Joplin and its history.
Jennifer Glenn, fifth grade teacher at Cecil Floyd Elementary, described the school as beautiful, open and inviting. She said the students' faces are going to light up when they enter the doors.
“I think they’ll feel safe, welcome and happy to walk through the halls every day,” she said. “Hopefully, it will help spark their love of learning.”
Special education teachers will have the opportunity to move into the new school in August, the beginning of the next school year. Jana Bates, a communication behavior social skills teacher at Irving Elementary, viewed the new school and said she thinks the students will feel like kids in a candy store on their first day.
“You just want to take it all in and see every classroom,” said Bates. “I think the kids are going to run up and down the hallways and look out every window.”
The special education suite features individual restrooms, technology and classrooms that double as safe rooms. All the windows in the building can withstand wind speeds up to 200 mph.
“In the classrooms, there are Clevertouch TVs, which are basically like big iPads,” said Bates. “They’re touch screen TVs that interface with our computers. My classroom would definitely benefit from the space and the collaboration. I think it’s going to show better peer interaction.”
There will be two entrances to Dover Hill Elementary — staff and buses will enter through the entrance off North Main Street and parents will use the Murphy Boulevard entrance. Greer said the parent entrance can hold up to 250 cars to keep traffic from being congested on Murphy.
The building was designed by CGA Architects and the DLR Group, with assistance from Allgeier Martin & Associates. Crossland Construction managed the project.
Open house tours
Parents and students attending Dover Hill can tour the school from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2. A community open house will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.