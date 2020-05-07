There are openings for volunteers to serve on several of Joplin's city boards and commissions. Duties of the boards can include assessing needs, reviewing plans and policies, making recommendations to city departments and providing guidance on projects and programs.
The city seeks applicants to serve on the Joplin Regional Airport board, the Building Board of Appeals, the Capital Improvements and Public Safety Sales Tax Oversight Committee, the City Tree Board, the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Police and Firemen's Pension Fund board of trustees, the Conventions and Visitors Advisory Board, the Joplin Industrial Development Authority, the Joplin Public Library board, the Solid Waste Advisory Commission and the Traffic Commission.
Applicants must be a qualified voter. Some boards may have specifications for certain seats, and some allow people who live outside the city to serve.
Those interested will find applications on the city's website at joplinmo.org under the city clerk's office. There also are lists of the boards and descriptions on the website. Applications stay active for a year.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 1220 or 1221.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.