Hospitalization rates among COVID-19 patients remain steady at both Joplin hospitals, but health officials fear the rapid spread of the omicron variant in combination with flu season and other respiratory illnesses will soon overwhelm area hospitals.
The variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization in South Africa on Nov. 24, has since spread around the world. Omicron is now spreading rapidly throughout the U.S., including among the vaccinated, but the majority of those being hospitalized have not been vaccinated.
Much about the omicron variant remains unknown; scientists say omicron spreads even easier than other strains, including delta. The government reports that over 70% of new infections nationwide are from the omicron variant.
But while breakthrough infections among vaccinated people have become common, they have rarely led to severe illness or hospitalization.
Mercy Hospital Joplin reported 29 COVID-19 patients Wednesday with nine patients in the intensive care unit and six patients on ventilators. Freeman Health System reported it currently has 22 COVID-19 patients at its Joplin hospital with two patients in its Neosho location. Two patients were on ventilators as of Wednesday.
Jordan Larimore, a spokesperson with Mercy Hospital Joplin, said the hospital has recently seen an increase in COVID-19 patients, a majority of whom are unvaccinated. Larimore added that they’ve been averaging 20 to 30 COVID-19 patients since Dec. 10.
“The highly transmissible omicron variant has been confirmed in Joplin,” he said in a statement Wednesday. “Holiday gatherings, flu season and the usual increase in respiratory infections in the winter are all likely to put a strain on the hospital and its resources. We urge everyone to get vaccinated and, if eligible, get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Hospitals in Springfield are already seeing a spike in cases. Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth, said Wednesday that the numbers there had increased from 66 to 110 patients in the last eight days.
“With already high seasonal census, and limited access to travelers, our hospitals are near capacity,” Edwards said in a tweet. “94.6% of COVID admissions were unvaxxed. Get vaccinated to save a bed for someone else!”
Erik Frederick, chief administrative officer at Mercy Hospital Springfield, said the hospital had 71 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, up from 10 the day before, with 21 patients in the ICU.
“We are still within our projections but we are moving to the top quickly,” Frederick said in a tweet Wednesday.
