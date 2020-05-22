Several offices in the city of Joplin, including the Joplin Recycling Center and MAPS and Sunshine Lamp trolley services, will be closed Monday in recognition of Memorial Day.
Residential trash service and curbside recycling will not be in operation on Monday. Customers who usually have pickup service on Mondays will have their service on Tuesday, and trash collection will move to the following day for the remainder of the week.
The Republic Services transfer station in Galena, Kansas, which accepts bulky items from Joplin residential trash customers, will be closed Saturday through Monday.
