Joplin set a new record this afternoon, hitting 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The previous record was 74 degrees, set in 1996.
The record high for Joplin for all of December going back to 1902 is 76 degrees, hit three times, most recently in 1998.
In the "all good things must come to an end" category, rain moves in tomorrow and there is a possibility of a rain/snow mix beginning Sunday and early next week.
