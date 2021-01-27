A lawsuit against a Joplin police officer regarding a 2018 traffic accident that injured two people has been settled by the city of Joplin.
The City Council, in a recent closed session, voted unanimously to settle injury claims of Keviana Norales, 25, of St. Louis, for $37,500, and KaMonni White-Moore, 15, of St. Louis, for $6,000. The driver of the police car was Officer Dalton Farmer.
According to the lawsuit filed in Jasper County Circuit Court, the accident occurred on Aug. 29, 2018, at Second Street and St. Charles Avenue. Norales and White-Moore were passengers in a car that was northbound on St. Charles, entering the intersection with Second Street, when their vehicle collided with Farmer's.
The lawsuit alleges that there were no traffic control signs at the intersection, and that under rules of the road, Farmer was obligated to yield. Both Norales and White-Moore were injured and required medical treatment, according to the lawsuit.
The name of the driver of the car in which Norales and White-Moore were riding was not listed in the lawsuit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.