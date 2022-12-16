The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed sex offender registration violation charges that a Joplin man has been facing.
James L. Carter, 63, had been facing two counts of failure to register as a sex offender filed this year in Jasper County Circuit Court. Those counts were dismissed Wednesday in light of Carter having brought himself into compliance with the state's registration law.
Carter has a conviction for sodomy with a 12-year-old girl, according to court records. He was arrested May 24 on the registration violations when a Joplin police officer spotted him in Landreth Park, ran a check on him and learned that he was a non-compliant sex offender who had last registered with the sheriff's office in Lawrence County in December 2021 and had since taken up residency at a homeless shelter in Joplin.
