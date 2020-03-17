Joplin police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left one man injured.

Police were called just before 5 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of North Oak Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot multiple times. The victim, Walter Salwasser, was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries.

Further information was not immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 417-623-3131, ext. 881, or awolf@joplinmo.org.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tags

Recommended for you