The Joplin Health Department will host a free drive-thru flu clinic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until staff run out of vaccinations, on Wednesday in the parking lot of Memorial Hall, 212 W. Eighth St.
Health department staff will have approximately 275 flu vaccinations to administer to adults 19 and older.
Flu vaccinations are free for Missouri residents. Adults need to bring photo identification with them.
Drivers should enter the parking lot from Joplin Avenue and stop at a first station that will be set up for paperwork. They will then stay in their vehicle and enter a tent where the shots will be given.
