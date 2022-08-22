Five-year-old Paxtyn Fry has been looking forward to her first day of kindergarten since attending her school’s open house last week and has talked about it nonstop.
“It’s my first day of kindergarten,” Paxtyn said excitedly. “I just learned how to tie my shoes.”
Before starting school, Paxtyn completed a checklist of things she wanted to learn, like counting from one to 10, knowing how to say and spell her name, reciting her parents’ phone numbers, and how to tie her shoes.
Paxtyn held on to a piece of confetti a teacher gave her during open house, which helped calm her first-day jitters Monday. The youngster said she likes to paint, draw and create things like ham sandwiches out of Play-Doh.
Chloey Hensley and Isaac Fry said they hope their daughter falls in love with learning as they dropped her off to her first day of kindergarten at Royal Heights Elementary on Monday. However, Paxtyn wasn’t the only one in her family to start a new school year on Monday.
“My dad is starting (at) the police academy today,” Paxtyn said. “He’s going to turn into a cop.”
Hensley said they have a clipboard decorated with “Look at what I did” where Paxtyn can show off her artistic talent throughout the school year. If anyone was emotional, though, on Paxtyn’s first day, it was her mom, who said she will be the one shedding tears.
“The last week, she has been bouncing off the walls,” Hensley said. “I’m going to be the sad one today. She’s going to be fine.”
On Monday, Royal Heights Elementary School was decorated with an entryway of colorful balloons and yard signs that said “Welcome back to school” and “Eagles.” The scene quickly became a backdrop for photos by parents and other loved ones.
“The teachers here are awesome, and we really like them,” Hensley said. “I’m excited for her to be going here. I didn’t attend school here, but her aunt did. All of the faculty that I have met have gone above and beyond.”
Angel Cline walked with her 5-year-old daughter, Royale McAdams, to her first day of elementary school. She described the moment of dropping her off as bittersweet but one she was glad to experience with her.
“She has been so excited to start kindergarten,” Cline said. “It’s amazingly happy but also emotionally sad, all at the same time. I remember my first day of kindergarten, and I had attended Irving Elementary. My mom took me to my first day as well.”
Anna Wahome took her 9-year-old daughter, Velena, to her first day of fourth grade. It’s been a tradition in their family to eat breakfast together, take pictures and come to school together.
“I’m looking forward to a new schedule,” Velena said. “My favorite subject is math.”
Glenn Coltharp, who recently retired as president of Crowder College, officially started his new position as principal of Royal Heights Elementary on Monday. This will be his 41st year working in education, which he said has come full circle since he began his career as an elementary school teacher and later as an elementary principal.
“I’m excited to get back to this level,” Coltharp said. “I was at Missouri Southern and Crowder College, both of them great institutions. My start was at the elementary level, so it’s neat to come full circle back to the elementary level.”
There are approximately 240 students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade enrolled in Royal Heights this school year.
Coltharp said they’re thrilled to kick off a new year and that Monday’s dropping off of students went smoothly.
“If the routine handles today, then it will be a piece of cake on the other days,” he said. “We didn’t have any problems this morning, and they’re already in their classes.”
Joplin High School
While younger students were embarking on their first day of school, seniors at Joplin High School are looking forward to their last year.
Dylan Bozarth, 18, is a senior at Joplin High School and plays on the golf team. On Monday, he was able to show his younger brother, who’s a freshman, the ropes and where his classes were. Bozarth said his first day back to high school was awesome, and it felt good to run into some familiar faces.
“I got to see people that I didn’t get to see all summer,” he said. “I can’t wait to figure out what I’ll be doing with my future. Being a senior, there’s a lot of stress around that, but I’m excited for the prospects. I’m definitely excited to be the big dog on campus as a senior.”
Braden Bogar, a 17-year-old senior, described his first day back on Monday as pretty relaxed. This is his second year playing football at the school. He’s the quarterback.
“I want us to have a strong season in football, and I want to win that state championship,” Bogar said. “I definitely think we have the power to do so this year.”
Bogar also serves as an office assistant and a teacher’s assistant this year working alongside one of his football coaches. Bogar said getting involved has helped make his time at high school more meaningful, and he encourages other students to do the same if they want the full experience.
“Make friends and get involved with school activities, even if you don’t want to at first,” he said as words of advice to new students. “Try to get involved with a club or a sport that you like. It’s almost guaranteed that you’ll enjoy your time doing it. With my personality, I have to get involved, and I’ve made friends because of it. It makes school so much better.”
Principal Stephen Gilbreth said that he’s starting his fourth year at Joplin High School and has spent 26 years total with the district where he served as the middle school principal for over a decade.
“I think all of the COVID issues are behind us, and I’m looking forward to a more normal year, if you will,” he said. “I want students to get together and to be able to have more active clubs. We always have great athletics, and I’m looking forward to those first games of the year. I love being a building principal and getting to interact while serving teachers and kids.”
There are nearly 2,400 students enrolled in the high school. The students were greeted with an assembly with a performance from the band Monday morning, and teachers held icebreaker activities for students to get to know one another.
“It was a welcome back and a fun assembly where we talked about some of the fun events that are coming up this year,” Gilbreth said. “Also, many of the teachers did a get-to-know-you activity, and one of the science and STEM classes had the kids build a tower with marshmallows and (uncooked) spaghetti noodles to get them to work together. I’m really feeling like this is going to be a great year.”
Joplin High School’s homecoming parade is set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in downtown Joplin, and Gilbreth encouraged the community to come out and show their support. The tradition returned last year after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“It will run from Second to Seventh streets” on Main Street, he said. “I’m really excited to partner with the community. We’re really looking forward to our homecoming parade. That’s going to be a really fun event this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.