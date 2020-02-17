Classes from Joplin’s three middle schools will present a student project showcase from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Room of the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St.
The event will feature projects created by students for the upcoming National History Day contest and Lowell Milken Center’s Unsung Heroes contest. Students are part of their school’s gifted or advanced communication arts courses and are under the supervision of teachers Heather Van Otterloo, Julie Gubera and Brooke Nicoletti.
The public is invited to attend.
