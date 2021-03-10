Planning for the demolition of the closed Pennsylvania Avenue bridge has been started by the city of Joplin.
The bridge, located between Fifth and Seventh streets, was blocked to vehicle and pedestrian traffic about two years ago after a state inspection found it to be structurally unsound.
City officials this week issued a call for bids for engineering services to prepare for the bridge's eventual demolition.
Those services, according to the bid specifications, include providing a professional structural engineering analysis. The analysis includes formulating a plan for demolition.
Joplin's public works director, David Hertzberg, said that hiring an engineer to provide the demolition plan is budgeted, but the city does not have any money available yet to do the demolition and build a replacement structure. He said the bid is a request for qualifications to select an engineer to get the project ready for the next steps.
Bids must be submitted by 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 30. City officials, after selecting an engineer, intend for the work to start by June.
The bridge, closed in February 2019, is a concrete beam bridge built in 1929, according to the federal government's National Bridge Inventory Data. It spanned Willow Branch and part of a warehouse. That building was demolished while the bridge has been closed.
At the time it was closed, city officials said it was a safety issue because a state inspection rated the overall condition of the bridge as poor. Its substructure condition had eroded from fair in 2013 to serious in 2017, according to inspection reports.
It was estimated at the time of the closure that replacing the bridge would cost more than $2.5 million.
Hertzberg said city officials will be looking at options for replacement of the bridge when the engineering work is done.
