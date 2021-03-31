Two Edward Jones financial advisors in Joplin and their branch team members recently qualified for the Edward Jones recognition conference, the Drucker Council.
Invited to the conference are financial advisers Dan Stanley and Don Swanson and their branch teams, Linda Strickling, Stella Maxwell and Krista Hawkins and Lee Ann Robertson, JoAnn Graffam and Samuel Robertson.
This inaugural conference, which honors and celebrates successful branch teams, provides them with the opportunity to hear from internal and external keynote speakers and to share best practices for serving clients.
The conference is named after the late Peter Drucker, a longtime consultant to Edward Jones.
"We are honored to have qualified for this recognition conference," Stanley said in a statement. "It is the result of the close relationships we share with our clients and the trust they place in us to help them feel informed, understood, secure and in control of their financial picture. We value these relationships."
"Our firm's purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the well-being of our clients and colleagues, and together we better our communities and society," Swanson said in a statement. "We share this recognition with our clients and the Joplin community."
