The city is opening some of its buildings as cooling centers for residents over the next few days.
According to the National Weather Service station in Springfield, Joplin will see high temperatures in the upper 90s on Wednesday, while Thursday and Friday will both see triple-digit temperatures, with a high of 101 degrees forecast for both days.
In a statement Tuesday, the city encouraged residents to check on family members, neighbors, friends and pets during the hot weather.
David Holden, emergency manager for Joplin and Jasper County, said some city buildings will be open for cooling centers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Wednesday through Friday.
Building options include:
• City Hall, 602 South Main St., 1st Floor Lobby
• Joplin Health Department, 321 East 4th St.
• Dr. Donald Clark Public Safety Center, 303 East 3rd St.
• Joplin Athletic Center, 3301 West 1st St.
The city is also asking anyone who needs to use the buildings to stay cool to remember these are workplaces and workers should not be interrupted.
• Be courteous and quiet.
• Stay within the designated area main lobby/1st floor of the city facility.
• Laying on the floor or sleeping is not permitted.
• Charging of phones or other equipment is not allowed.
• Adhere to the operating hours of the facility.
"The City wants to be a good neighbor, and we allow access to our public space during normal business hours,” Holden said in a statement. “We also encourage our area houses of worship, clubs, civic organizations, coalition partners, and businesses to follow suit and open their public areas as well.”
