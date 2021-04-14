The Joplin School District will break ground at 11 a.m. Wednesday on its new Dover Hill Elementary School, a ceremony that was initially planned for last week but was delayed by the threat of inclement weather.
The new school will house students from Columbia and West Central, two of the district's oldest schools. It will be built on land donated by the city of Joplin.
Construction is made possible by a $25 million bond issue that voters approved last June. A portion of the funds is earmarked for construction of an addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School, for which a groundbreaking was held in February.
