The city of Joplin is asking for the public's opinion on Ewert Pool and other amenities located in one of the oldest parks in the city.
To solicit feedback, a survey has been opened at http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07eh82xjifkd4xksty/start. Residents will respond to questions about Joplin pools, recreational preferences and possible park facilities in the future. The survey will close on Thursday, Aug. 27.
Ewert Pool opened in 1925 and was one of five pools in Joplin in the 1940s and '50s, according to information from the city. In 2003, it was renovated into Joplin's first aquatic center through the passage of the parks and stormwater quarter-cent sales tax in 2001. Aquatic centers followed at Cunningham and Schifferdecker parks.
Of the city's three current pools, Ewert sees the fewest number of visitors during a regular season, city officials said. It has been closed this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
City officials also will hold public meetings to meet with the community about preferences for parks and pools. The first will be in a come-and-go format from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Ewert Park. Information about the current facility will be discussed along with ideas for other water features or recreational facilities.
“We hope everyone will take the time to complete the survey,” said Paul Bloomberg, the city's parks and recreation director. “This is the information-gathering stage of this project, so it’s time to dream a little and think about Joplin’s future at Ewert Park. We also encourage them to come to the public meeting to learn more about this project and the exciting possibilities for our parks system.”
The city has hired Waters Edge Aquatic Design, of Lenexa, Kansas, as the consultant to help complete the study of the pool. Waters Edge has worked on several projects in the Midwest, including Schifferdecker Aquatic Center in 2013, the city said.
Details: 417-625-4750.
