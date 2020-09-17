The first of three opportunities Joplin residents will have to give input into stormwater drainage projects needed in their neighborhoods or across the city will be held today.
Residents can drop in and talk to city staff about locations where there are drainage or pooling water issues or erosion from stormwater problems from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at the Joplin Athletic Complex, 3301 W. First St. The meeting is being conducted in an open-house format so that residents can come and go.
City staff will display maps to help identify locations that should be added to update the city's stormwater management master plan. The plan is used to evaluate the capabilities and the deficiencies in existing drainage systems. Goals to be met by updating the plan are to identify infrastructure deficiencies, drainage and flooding concerns, and erosion or water quality issues across the city.
A flood assessment questionnaire will be available to residents. It can be completed at the meeting or is accessible online until Nov. 1. The city's stormwater engineer, Steve Martinez, said residents are invited to fill out the questionnaire whether the meeting is attended or not.
The survey can be found at https://www.joplinmo.org/DocumentCenter/View/8910/Flood-Questionnaire-Joplin.
The next two meetings are to be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Joplin Housing Authority community center at Fifth Street and Turk Avenue; and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Joplin Senior Center, 2616 Picher Ave.
For more information about the stormwater plan, call Martinez at 417-624-0820, ext. 531.
