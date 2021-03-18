The city of Joplin will open its tree limb and brush drop-off site from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1702 N. Schifferdecker, less than a mile north of Belle Center Road.
The free service is for Joplin residents only and has no load limits. Leaves, grass clippings and trash will not be accepted. Commercial contractors will not be allowed to drop off tree limbs.
The city’s residential trash service through Republic Services also allows yard waste removal. Limbs must be cut to a maximum of 4 feet and bundled. Bundles should be no heavier than 50 pounds.
Details: City of Joplin at 417-624-0820, ext. 501 or 564, or Republic Services at 800-431-1507.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.