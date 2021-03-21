The Joplin City Council will still pursue a five-year contract with Republic Services for trash and curbside recycling service, rejecting a rebuttal by the low-bidding competitor.
At an informal meeting recently, city staff reported that the Solid Waste Advisory Commission recommended that council put the contract out for bid after a one-year contract extension council approved Feb. 1 with Republic Services.
In November, the council by a 5-3 vote moved forward on first reading to accept the lower bid of a competitor, Waste Corporation of America. Its price for trash was lower, and its bid for curbside recycling less than half the $10.97 a month bid by the current hauler, Republic.
A Republic official at that meeting told the council they had asked city staff to allow changes in the curbside service for the bid that would have resulted in a lower Republic bid, but staff would not agree.
After that meeting, council members heard from a number of Joplin residents who wanted to stay with Republic, saying the company's service had been reliable and that area cities had difficulties with WCA service. On second reading at the council's next meeting, the panel reversed the decision, citing input from residents who wanted Republic.
Some council members also cited complaints about WCA reliability in other cities.
Those issues recently cost WCA its Neosho contract. The council there turned down the WCA bid for a new contract Tuesday night and went with a bid by Republic though it meant residents' monthly bills will be higher. WCA underbid Republic by $1.10 a month for monthly service, $9.85 to $10.95. Complaints about WCA service, including missed pickups, canceled routes and overcharging, were discussed at Neosho's meeting.
“If a dollar more a month gets better service, in my eyes that’s reasonable. That’s worth it," said Tyler DeWitt, a member of the Neosho council.
At the Joplin council's most recent meeting, Lynden Lawson, assistant director of public works operations, said WCA filed a rebuttal with Joplin over the decision to overturn the bid. WCA officials told the solid waste board that the company wanted the trash contract to go to a new bid next year rather than the city accepting a five-year offer by Republic. The commission voted to recommend that to the council.
In WCA's rebuttal, it did not address what it would do to correct its operations to prevent the problems in Joplin that Neosho has experienced. The rebuttal stated that the company would post a $1.5 million performance bond for city staff enforcement to see that "citizens of Joplin receive a superior service at the best price."
Its rebuttal sent to city officials largely complained about Republic. Among the complaints, WCA said that Republic sponsored social media that misinformed residents resulting in pressure on the council.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said the council had reversed itself twice on the trash bids both in 2015 and 2020 because of WCA's service record. He said he felt like the city should go ahead with accepting Republic's five-year contract but would defer to the rest of the council.
Councilwoman Diane Reid Adams said, "Our citizens have loudly expressed the preference of using Republic. I had many calls about it. Every single one said, 'Please keep Republic,' and I think particularly at this time we want our citizens to be happy. We don't want to upset them and this is something they feel strongly about."
She expressed support for accepting the five-year contract with Republic.
Councilman Phil Stinnett asked if Republic would provide a second recycling cart to customers who choose that service since Republic wants to go to recycling pickup every two weeks instead of every week. Trash pickup would still be weekly.
Republic representative Jennifer Fagan said the company will provide a second recycling cart at no additional cost to customers.
Councilman Gary Shaw said he was contacted by some residents during February's snowstorms about the postponement of service for two weeks and, in some neighborhoods, three weeks.
Fagan said the trash trucks are so heavy it is risky to operate them on slick streets and that even when streets started clearing, alleys were not clear enough to run the routes where trash is picked up in the alleys.
The mayor said the council will have to take formal action at a future meeting on the five-year contract when the city's legal staff has completed it. The council agreed 9-0 to proceed with a formal vote on that contract.
