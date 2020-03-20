The Joplin School District will provide a grab-and-go curbside meal service beginning Monday.
Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at all school sites and pickup locations from 11 a.m. to noon. All meals will be standard with some perishable foods.
Children must be present to receive a meal. Lunch and breakfast for the following day will be provided to each child. Any child in prekindergarten through 12th grade is eligible.
For a list of pickup locations outside of the school buildings, go to joplinschools.org.
