City officials in Joplin want to extend the city’s contract with a firm that has helped land more than $30 million toward $67.8 million in city project costs so far through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Of that amount, two grants that together would total $4.2 million are still pending, but city documents presented at a City Council meeting Monday night showed $28.8 million awarded.
Council approval was given Monday night to a request by City Manager Nick Edwards to seek a second one-year agreement with the consulting firm Guidehouse.
Guidehouse has formulated a plan for filing and monitoring state and federal grant programs that will bring financial assistance in amounts ranging from $20,000 to $5 million to go toward 14 projects. Once the final two pending projects are funded, the total would climb to 16.
Edwards told the council that a $375,000 contract with Guidehouse enabled the city to take “an aggressive approach” to obtain the grants.
“We are having a lot of success,” Edwards said of the effort. But there will be more funding opportunities available, he said.
“There are a lot of grants that can help us with things the community has mentioned and the council has mentioned,” he said. “This is in addition to funding that might be available from the state. There are still big pools of money out there for us to bring home to Joplin.”
The grants obtained so far, when combined with the money the city would spend to match the grants, would fund more than $60 million in projects. “You can think of it as 10 years’ worth of work (if funded only with local money) within three years,” Edwards said. “It’s going to take a lot of time and energy, but those projects will have a great benefit.”
Yet to become available are grants for things like flood mitigation, land and water conservation, smart technology, street and road safety, neighborhoods, and public works assistance.
The $375,000 currently allocated for Guidehouse consulting is nearly used up, Edwards said. The council could choose to pass up further help from the firm, direct the staff to extend the contract for specific grants or ask for a new one-year contract for $375,000.
Edwards recommended the one-year contract.
“That would allow us to throw our hat in the ring for the grants that might come forward,” he said. Staff has already begun to put together the information needed for future rounds, but the manager said the city would have better results to continue with the advice of the firm on which grants to seek.
Councilman Phil Stinnett asked if Guidehouse is paid per hour or other specified terms. Edwards said payment is by the hour plus travel expenses from Guidehouse offices to Joplin for meetings and other work. He said the consultants work about 230 hours a month and average about $30,000 monthly in travel expenses.
Stinnett said that the council was told that the last round of grants had tight turnaround deadlines. He asked if future grants would carry the same short deadlines.
The city manager said he believes some would.
Stinnett asked, “If the success continues ... are you comfortable and is staff in a position for the city to find additional resources to keep our heads above water?”
Edwards said city has 80 openings, making it short of capacity. “I do believe in this team and the work they’ve done, but we would have to be more judicious on the grants and their requirements to go forward” with the staff that is available.
Stinnett asked if the city can discontinue the contract if the city cannot handle any more grants in a few months.
The city manager said that would have to be negotiated with Guidehouse. “They have been great to work with, so that may be a possibility,” he said.
Councilman Josh DeTar said he also has concerns about the city’s ability to complete the projects but characterized the return on the $375,000 investment paid to Guidehouse as “significant.”
Edwards said he thinks future grants will be more competitive and in larger amounts.
Council member Christina Williams said that historically the city has not had the capacity to apply for many grants of the type that have been obtained this year and may have missed out on grants in the past. For that reason, she thought the city should stay with Guidehouse.
Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez favored retaining Guidehouse to see what other grants are out there. He said he has the same concerns about city staff having the time to handle the projects brought by the grants, “but we miss 100% of the shots we never take.”
Councilman Chuck Copple made a motion, seconded by Mark Farnham, to bring back a contract proposal with Guidehouse, and the panel approved the motion 9-0.
City officials approved this year’s contract with Guidehouse after taking requests for proposals from interested consultants.
Part of the city’s matching funds for the grants comes from an initial $13.8 million awarded directly to the city from ARPA funding that went to the state of Missouri. Other matching funds are derived from the city’s sales tax funding for projects that qualify for the special sales taxes such as transportation, capital projects, and parks and stormwater.
