The city of Joplin will test its tornado sirens at 10 a.m. today, per its usual practice.
"While not wanting to increase the already high level of anxiety with our citizens, it is important to remember that April is the month with the highest probability of tornadoes," the city said in a statement from its spokesperson. "With this in mind, it is important to ensure that our outdoor warning sirens are in good working order should they be needed."
