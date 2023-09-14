Nearly 34,000 international travelers visited Joplin last year.
A report commissioned by the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau from the Visa credit card company through its international arm, called VisaVue, tracks where charges are made by ZIP codes.
It showed that people from 117 countries stopped in Joplin and spent about $5.8 million here last year alone.
Over the six years tracked by the most recent report, there were nearly 135,000 visitors from international originating countries who spent nearly $30 million from 2017 through 2022.
Patrick Tuttle, convention bureau director, gave the Joplin City Council a rundown of the report's highlights at a recent meeting.
He said there was a dip in tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic, "but you can see from the six years of reporting we've bounced back from COVID very strongly."
In 2020, international visitors slipped from nearly 22,000 to slightly more than 15,000. In 2021, the number climbed back up to 21,440.
Canada and Mexico are always ranked the top two countries producing the most visitors. The United Kingdom is near the top each year, and other guests come from countries that include Japan, Germany, Spain, Italy and France.
A main attraction in Joplin is Route 66, although visitors come through for other reasons as well. Some are business travelers from Canada and Brazil, where the corporate offices are located for some Joplin businesses. Tuttle said others are coming to visit relatives who are here to attend Missouri Southern State University or Kansas City University.
Tuttle expects to see increased number of visitors in coming years. He said while the U.S. Travel Association expects the upward trend to continue through 2024, "we think that will continue through 2027 because of the centennial of Route 66."
The Convention and Visitors Bureau has already been talking to those who book destination trips involving Route 66 about plans for the upcoming years involving the centennial. The actual date of the 100th anniversary is November 2026, he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez asked if Joplin has always been a stop for international groups on bus charters or group trips along the historic highway.
Tuttle said the more frequent stops of Route 66 travelers started a couple of years ago, although many stops here are only an hour or so.
"It's been a lot of fun to meet the buses when I've had the opportunity, literally people from all over the world," Mayor Doug Lawson said. A tour company operator from New Zealand recently asked for Joplin photographs to post on his website.
"They love City Hall and the presentations made to them about Thomas Hart Benton and all," the mayor said. "They absolutely love Joplin."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.