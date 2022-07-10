The Joplin Trails Coalition was recently awarded an AARP Community Challenge grant to construct a concrete ramp on a section of the Frisco Trail near Webb City to accommodate older individuals and those who are disabled.
The group, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating and maintaining multiuse trails throughout Jasper County, was awarded the grant this summer.
The $13,750 grant will provide funds to install an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant concrete ramp on the Frisco Greenway Trail, on the south side of Fountain Road, in Webb City. The ramp will not only make the trail access and road crossing safer, but it will allow improved accessibility for community members of all ages, especially those using mobility supports.
AARP Missouri received a total of 53 applications this year.
“AARP Missouri is committed to working with communities to improve residents’ quality of life through tangible changes,” State Director Craig Eichelman said in a statement. “We are proud to collaborate with this year’s grantees as they make immediate improvements in their communities to jumpstart long-term change, especially for Missourians 50 and over.”
Grantees are required to implement quick-action projects that help communities become more livable by improving public places; transportation; housing; diversity, equity and inclusion; digital access; and civic engagement, with an emphasis on the needs of adults age 50 and over.
“AARP developed the Community Challenge grant program in response to mayors, local leaders and residents who recognized the importance of getting quick wins to help build momentum for more livable communities,” said Dan Domsic, AARP Missouri interim communications director.
Bob Herbst, president of the coalition, said the ramp will be about 50 feet long. A retirement community is located near the section of the trail, which has a concrete sidewalk leading to it.
“When I found out about the grant this year and what they were looking for, I thought about a specific section of the trail,” he said. “We’ve actually been talking about it for a while, but it’s the section south of Fountain Road. It has a slope, and we tried to put the fine gravel on top, but it keeps washing away. It leaves behind this rough, big gravel, which isn’t good for anybody, but especially for people who are in wheelchairs or walking with crutches.”
The project is set for completion by the end of November. Herbst said the nonprofit organization relies heavily on grants to support its mission and that they’re thankful for the support from AARP.
“We try to use our financial resources wisely, and at the beginning of the year, we look at all of the things that need to be done,” he said. “We rank them in order of importance, so anytime we get a grant, it aids our efforts to make improvements on the trail or to expand the trail system. Grants are vital to what we’re trying to accomplish.”
AARP Community Challenge grant projects will be funded in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative. Since 2017, AARP Missouri has awarded 17 grants and $202,650 through the program to nonprofit organizations and government entities across the state.
