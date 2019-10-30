The Joplin Trails Coalition has been awarded a grant of $100,067 from the Missouri Recreational Trails Program that will be used to upgrade and connect sections of the Ruby Jack Trail in northern Jasper County.
The 16-mile trail extends from Carthage to the Kansas state line, passing through Carl Junction and Oronogo, and the money will be used to upgrade a stretch of the trail from just west of County Road 240 to County Road 270, near Missouri Highway 171. That would connect the eastern section of the trail that is already done to a two-mile section that is done in Carl Junction, making 14 miles upgraded from Carthage to the west side of Carl Junction.
The group made the announcement Wednesday.
Braden Horst, president of the JTC, said that the grant will have to be matched with $43,457 locally, for an estimated project cost just over $143,000.
He said the plan is to make improvements to a 2.7-mile section of the Ruby Jack Trail that will extend the finished section to County Road 270. The JTC has three years to complete the work but it likely can be done by the summer 2020. Because the trail group cannot legally cross Kansas City Southern railroad tracks at Missouri Highway 171, a 200-foot trail section between 171 and County Road 270 will be used for a parking lot to be developed later. The parking lot project is not part of this grant award.
Applications for grants were filed on behalf of 38 trail projects, and six were chosen.
"The Joplin Trails Coalition is very lucky to have been awarded the 2019 grant," Horst said in email announcing the grant.
The unimproved stretch of the trail consists of loose gravel and railroad rock, and much of it is overgrown, and while it is sometimes used by hikers it is not suitable for biking. The new surface will have a compacted limestone gravel similar to the rest of the trail, which will be cleared of growth.
Once that gets done, all that remains to complete the Ruby Jack would be about two miles of the trail west of Carl Junction to the state line.
The Recreational Trails Program grant administered by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources provides federal funds to develop and maintain public trails. The grants are available to local and state governments, school districts, nonprofit and even for-profit organizations. According to DNR, Missouri receives between $1 million and $1.5 million per fiscal year for trail projects.
The Joplin Trails Coalition has previously received two RTC grants, one in 2014 for $44,340, and a second in 2016 for $49,166.
JTC raises money from membership dues as well as from events, including bike rides in the summer and the fall. Horst said there were 204 riders in the Maple Leaf Tour Ride on Oct. 12 that raised $4,700.
Information on those rides, as well as joining the group, can be found at joplintrailscoalition.org.
The last phase is to complete the two-mile section west of Carl Junction. JTC officials have said their goal is to eventually connect the Ruby Jack Trail with the Frisco Greenway Trail that connects Joplin and Webb City.
"If we can do that, connecting from Webb City to Oronogo, about every city in Jasper County will be connected," Horst said.
