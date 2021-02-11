Republic Services, Joplin's residential trash provider, won't run its routes today for trash and curbside recycling pickup due to weather conditions.
Trash service has been canceled since Monday, and Republic has said customers will have all of their trash picked up on their regular day next week. Residents should put extra trash in bags and place next to their polycarts for pickup on their regular service day.
There is a possibility of Friday routes being canceled as well. Residents can call the city's recycling coordinator at 417-624-0820, ext. 501, for questions about whether trash service will be delayed, or for any recycling, household hazardous waste and trash disposal issues.
