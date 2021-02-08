Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain expected. High 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of freezing drizzle this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.