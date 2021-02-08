Republic Services, Joplin's residential trash provider, won't complete its routes for trash and curbside recycling pickup today due to icy weather.
If trash service resumes Tuesday, Republic will run the Monday routes then. Routes will be shifted by one day all week.
If trash service is canceled again on Tuesday, all Monday and Tuesday customers will have their trash picked up next week, while regular service resumes on Wednesday.
Residents should check the city's website, joplinmo.org, and Facebook page on Tuesday for the latest updates.
“Motorists are reminded that it is difficult for heavy trash trucks to stop on icy and snow-covered roads and alleys,” said Lynden Lawson, public works assistant director for operations, in a statement.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 501.
