Unemployment fell for the Joplin metro area for the fifth month in a row, hitting 4.2% in September, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
That's down from 5.9% in August.
MERIC also reported there were 3,462 people in the two-county (Jasper and Newton) metro area who were unemployed in September, the latest month for which data is available. In August, 4,950 people were listed as being out of work.
The September unemployment rate for the state of Missouri was 4.9%, compared to the 7.0% reported in August. Peak unemployment in Missouri since the pandemic was 10.2% in April, when it spiked upward from 3.9% in March. The estimated number of unemployed Missourians was 146,051 in September.
Nationwide, unemployment fell to 7.9% in September, down from 8.4% in August; the peak was 14.7% in April, and it has fallen each month since.
There were predictions this spring from leading economists, including the chairman of the Federal Reserve, that peak unemployment could push as high as 20% to 25% — levels comparable to the Great Depression.
The pandemic that arrived in the area in March, and eventually led to an economic shutdown, did cause unemployment to triple for the Joplin area, going from 3.5% in February and March to 10.6% in April, which was the peak for the pandemic. That was the highest level the two-county metro area has seen in at least 30 years. Records of the MERIC database go back only to 1990.
The rates are seasonally adjusted, meaning they reflect seasonal trends, such as construction in the summer, and are considered a more accurate reflection of unemployment than unadjusted numbers.
The previous high for Joplin in the past 30 years was 8.7% in September 2009 and again for several months in the fall of 2010 during the Great Recession.
The highest unemployment rates for Missouri metro areas in September were reported in St. Louis, at 5.8%; and Kansas City, at 5.5%. Springfield was 3.8%. The lowest rate for Missouri metro areas was reported in Jefferson City, at 3.1%, and in Columbia, which fell to 3.2% last month.
