Joplin and Missouri unemployment remained in near-record territory for March, the latest month the figures are available.
The Joplin unemployment rate was 2.4%, where it has been since last September.
Last summer the Joplin rate dropped to 2.2% for April through July, which is the lowest it had been since at least 1990, according to record of the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
The Joplin metropolitan area consists of Jasper and Newton counties.
Missouri unemployment was 2.5% in March, according to MERIC, down from 2.6% in February. Last May and June it dropped to 2.1%, the lowest on record for the state.
The rates are seasonally adjusted, meaning they reflect seasonal trends, such as construction in the summer and holiday hiring in the winter, and are considered a more accurate reflection of unemployment than unadjusted numbers.
The unemployment rate in the United States was 3.5% in March up from the previous month of 3.6%.
Unemployment numbers around the region include:
• Cape Girardeau: 2.3%.
• Columbia: 1.9%.
• Kansas City: 2.7%.
• Springfield: 2.0%.
• St. Joseph: 2.3%.
• St. Louis: 2.6%.
The unemployment rate for the metro area in Northwest Arkansas, which also includes McDonald County in Southwest Missouri, was 2.1% in February, the last month available, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
