Joplin and Missouri unemployment remained in near-record territory, according to the the latest monthly figures that are available.
The Joplin unemployment rate was 2.4%, where it has been since last September.
Last summer the Joplin rate dropped to 2.2% for April through July, which is the lowest it had been since at least 1990, according to records of the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
The Joplin metropolitan area consists of Jasper and Newton counties.
Missouri unemployment was 2.5% in May, where it has stayed for the last three months, according to MERIC. That is down from 2.6% in February. Last May and June it dropped to 2.1%, the lowest on record for the state.
The rates are seasonally adjusted, meaning they reflect seasonal trends, such as construction in the summer and holiday hiring in the winter, and are considered a more accurate reflection of unemployment than unadjusted numbers.
The unemployment rate in the United States was 3.7% in May, which is the highest it has been since last fall.
Unemployment numbers around the region include:
• Cape Girardeau: 2.3%.
• Columbia: 2.0%.
• Kansas City: 2.7%.
• Springfield: 2.1%.
• St. Joseph: 2.3%.
• St. Louis: 2.7%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.