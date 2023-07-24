A 33-year-old Joplin woman arrived home Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of West D Street and discovered a burglary in progress.
Sgt. Jason Stump said the woman noticed her garage door halfway up and someone inside as she arrived home. Stump said the man claimed to be working for a cleaning company. But the woman called police since she hadn't contacted any cleaners.
Officers subsequently located the suspect, 48-year-old Ronald S. Patterson, and arrested him. A warrant charging Patterson with second-degree burglary and requiring a $10,000 bond was issued Thursday while he still remained in custody.
