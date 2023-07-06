Joplin police seized some fentanyl and methamphetamine in a traffic stop early Tuesday morning, leading to a drug-trafficking charge on a passenger in the vehicle.
Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said an officer stopped a vehicle at 4:09 a.m. for an equipment violation and searched the vehicle after learning that the driver's license had been revoked.
The search resulted in the seizure of 0.15 grams of fentanyl and 0.3 grams of methamphetamine in the alleged possession of a passenger, Makayla L. England, 24, of Joplin. She was charged with second-degree trafficking in drugs and possession of a controlled substance.
