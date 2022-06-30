LAMAR, Mo. — A 31-year-old Joplin woman has been ordered to stand trial on a charge that she sexually abused a 4-year-old girl.
Judge James Nichols decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Barton County Circuit Court that Ruthie M. Guinn should stand trial on a charge of statutory sodomy with a child less than 12 years old.
Guinn was charged with the offense following an investigation in May 2021 by the Barton County Sheriff's Department of an act committed in November 2020 at a residence in rural Barton County.
The girl told investigators during an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin that Guinn had touched her inappropriately. A probable-cause affidavit states that Guinn admitted to an investigator that she had touched the girl.
