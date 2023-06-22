A 20-year-old Joplin woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday on River Road, a mile east of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Liberty L. Fowler, a passenger in the vehicle driven by William D. Deckard, 21, of Joplin, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by the Newton County coroner, the state patrol said. Deckard was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
Their westbound car ran off the road on a curve and struck a concrete pillar, the patrol said.
