A Joplin woman reported being assaulted and robbed of her cellphone Tuesday afternoon near Lone Elm Road and Soccer Field Road.
Jessica Isom, 27, told police a vehicle occupied by three people pulled up to her and a woman got out and asked to use her phone. The woman then punched her and left in the vehicle with her phone.
Police Capt. William Davis said the case remained under investigation Wednesday as a robbery with no arrests made as yet.
