A 33-year-old Joplin woman pleaded guilty Monday to burglary in a case where she was accused of forcibly entering a Duquesne apartment and attempting to rob a man at gunpoint.
Christina M. Curtis pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to first-degree burglary in an attempt to rob Haywood Hughes on Feb. 14, 2022, and to felony possession of a controlled substance from an arrest two weeks prior in Joplin.
She changed her plea to guilty on those charges in a plea deal dismissing related counts of first-degree attempted robbery, armed criminal action, second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm in the robbery case and of delivery of a controlled substance in the drug case. The deal also dismissed a felony property damage charge from 2021.
Under terms of her plea bargain, the prosecutor's office agreed to cap the prison time she might be assessed on the burglary conviction at 10 years and to have it run concurrently with a five-year sentence to be assessed on the drug possession count. The state also agreed not to oppose the possibility of the defendant being granted suspended sentences or being placed in the state's shock incarceration program for 120 days.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Curtis went to Hughes' apartment and demanded that he give her money that he previously had said he might be willing to lend her. When he refused, she shoved his door open and forced her way in, according to the affidavit.
Hughes started to call 911, and Curtis purportedly shoved him onto his back and pulled a handgun from her waist and proceeded to hit him on the top of the head with it. The blow caused the gun to discharge a round that traveled down a hallway into a bathroom and through a wall into a bedroom where another man had sought refuge when she pulled out the gun, according to the affidavit.
At that point, Hughes kicked Curtis in self-defense, got up and punched her in the face, causing her to flee the apartment, according to the affidavit.
With the defendant having waived a request for a sentencing assessment at the plea hearing, the judge set her sentencing hearing for April 10.
