A 38-year-old Joplin woman facing 13 felony counts — including burglary, stealing and trafficking in stolen identities — took a plea offer this week that could send her to prison for up to 12 years.
Amy C. Feagan pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to counts of trafficking in stolen identities, identity theft, forgery and stealing a motor vehicle in a plea agreement dismissing related counts of burglary, forgery and property damage as well as counts in two other felony cases filed in 2022. Her plea deal calls for concurrent terms on the convictions and would limit the prison time she might receive to no more than 12 years.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson ordered a sentencing assessment of Feagan and set her sentencing hearing for Sept. 25.
The defendant was under investigation for allegedly trying to use three debit or credit cards belonging to another person in March of last year at the Walmart store in Webb City when she was arrested April 19, 2022, by Carthage police on numerous other charges. Joplin police brought charges against her the following day, and Webb City soon followed suit.
The convictions pertain to the Carthage case, which began with a theft of a woman’s purse in January 2022 at the Carthage YMCA. The victim’s credit cards were used at various locations, and Carthage police also tied her to the theft of a vehicle in March.
Her arrest came when detectives from Carthage and Joplin served a search warrant in April of last year at the home of Feagan and her alleged accomplice in some of the crimes, James B. Akard, 43, of Joplin.
Feagan was charged in the Webb City case with two counts of receiving stolen property and with three counts of forgery and one count of receiving stolen property in the Joplin case. All those charges would be dismissed under terms of her plea bargain.
Akard pleaded guilty in April of this year to burglary, trafficking in stolen identities and unlawful possession of a firearm and was granted three suspended sentences.
