NEOSHO, Mo. — A 38-year-old Joplin woman has been ordered to stand trial on charges of driving while intoxicated and trafficking in methamphetamine.
Tara L. Highfill waived a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial. Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set her initial appearance in a trial division for Sept. 20.
A Neosho police officer arrested Highfill on the charges in the early morning hours of Jan. 24, 2021, after finding her unresponsive in the front seat of a vehicle left running outside a convenience store on Kodiak Road.
The officer concluded after conducting field sobriety tests that she had been driving in a drugged condition, according to a probable-cause affidavit. A search of the vehicle purportedly turned up a pill bottle containing about 40 grams or more of meth, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
